Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Issues Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%.

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

