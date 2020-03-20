Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 21,400 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Noah worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Noah by 5,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $21.83 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Noah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

