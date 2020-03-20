Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Holdings in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Scholastic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 769,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

