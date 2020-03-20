Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

