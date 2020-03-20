Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 50,666 Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,787,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

