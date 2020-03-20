Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 24,097 Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,652 shares of company stock worth $845,851. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

