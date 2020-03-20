Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 58,735 Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Blucora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Blucora by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Blucora Inc has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

