Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 157.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 312,902 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.