Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.49 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,858,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 995,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $36.03 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $100.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

