Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.50 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.