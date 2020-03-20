Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.54 Million in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE AN opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

