Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.54 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 312,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

