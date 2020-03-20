Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.56 Million in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,259,000 after purchasing an additional 270,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.21 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

