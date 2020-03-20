Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.57 Million in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 943,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 488,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from to in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:BHE opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

