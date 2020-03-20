Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.57 Million in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Telephone & Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

