Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.67 Million in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

