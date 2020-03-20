Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $19.60 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

