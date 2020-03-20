Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Regenxbio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regenxbio by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regenxbio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.88. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Regenxbio Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.