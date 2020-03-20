Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of IPAR opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.47%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

