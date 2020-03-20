Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Triumph Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,042,000. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,554,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,700,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,509,000 after buying an additional 178,956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,957,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

TGI stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

