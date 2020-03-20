Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE CHH opened at $55.94 on Friday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.