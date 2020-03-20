Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,051 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 573,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $154,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $865.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

