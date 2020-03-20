Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.41. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

