Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7,497.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

