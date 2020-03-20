Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 734.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 1,300.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Teradata by 127.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

