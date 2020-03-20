Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 131,934 SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,934 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SM Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 139.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.07. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

