Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.49 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,142,000 after buying an additional 1,092,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 671,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 260,034.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 743,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 31,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $17.69 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

