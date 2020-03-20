Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.56 Million Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,345 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 693,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5,108.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 425,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 170,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE GVA opened at $14.25 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.