Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

