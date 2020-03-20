Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

SUPN opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.69. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

