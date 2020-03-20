Gregory F. Conaway Acquires 100,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,441,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,116,502. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,493 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 418,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 723,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,395,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 450,189 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

