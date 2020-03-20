Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given $14.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Grid Dynamics an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,631. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

