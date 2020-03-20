Grin (GRIN) Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Grin has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $40.80 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00007907 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Bisq, BitForex and Hotbit. During the last week, Grin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 37,029,240 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit, LBank, Bisq, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

