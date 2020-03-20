Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

NYSE GO opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

