Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Groupon in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the coupon company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,537,155. The company has a market cap of $276.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Groupon has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Groupon by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.