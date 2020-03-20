Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $2,782.44 and approximately $33.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.04130729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038269 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016146 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014038 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars.

