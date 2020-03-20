Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 2,091 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

