GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,118.10 ($14.71).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 323.70 ($4.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 437.40 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 767.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 813.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.33%.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

