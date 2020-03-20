H Raymond Bingham Sells 625 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $19,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $33,737.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $37,093.75.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $36,237.50.

On Wednesday, January 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75.

TNET stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

