Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,370 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Halliburton worth $36,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 33,504,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,933,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.