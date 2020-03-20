Hamel Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,823.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

