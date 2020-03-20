Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,951,339 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.05% of Hanesbrands worth $56,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 548,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,742. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.