Hastings Group’s (HSTG) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.59).

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

