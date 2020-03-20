HBZ coin (HBZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,339.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, HitBTC and Bitlish. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $255,399.58 and $19,339.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.87 or 0.04192492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015654 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003856 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (HBZ) is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.