Head-To-Head Contrast: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 28.49% 6.93% 1.75% Ashford Hospitality Trust -7.56% -28.68% -1.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $246.26 million 0.95 $70.21 million $1.32 3.23 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.09 -$113.64 million $1.22 1.14

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ashford Hospitality Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 340.14%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 139.21%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.4%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.