Head to Head Contrast: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) vs. Nexeon Medsystems (NASDAQ:NXNN)

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A LivaNova -14.31% 9.47% 5.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 0.90 -$2.17 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.08 billion 1.63 -$155.18 million $3.08 11.88

Nexeon Medsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexeon Medsystems and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 3 4 0 2.57

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $92.17, suggesting a potential upside of 151.96%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Volatility & Risk

Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats Nexeon Medsystems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

