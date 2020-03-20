Head-To-Head Review: Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) vs. Globant (NASDAQ:GLOB)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Support.com alerts:

29.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Support.com and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 1 2 7 0 2.60

Globant has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Support.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Support.com and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $69.55 million 0.27 -$9.10 million N/A N/A Globant $659.33 million 4.64 $54.01 million $1.76 46.88

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 6.08% 8.41% 6.87% Globant 8.19% 16.53% 11.04%

Risk & Volatility

Support.com has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats Support.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.