Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthequity in a report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Healthequity stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.15. 404,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,945. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Healthequity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthequity in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,462,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after buying an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

