Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.08 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $131.37 million and $31.08 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,444,004,334 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

