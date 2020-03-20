Helex Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Helex has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $20,525.62 and $59.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00070141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.04130137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038290 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helex’s official website is helex.world.

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.